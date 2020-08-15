Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hadley hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hadley hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadley's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.