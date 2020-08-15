In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Davis got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Davis's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Davis chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.