In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Pan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

Pan got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Pan's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Pan went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pan to 6 over for the round.