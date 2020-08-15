-
-
Bud Cauley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
Bud Cauley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cauley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cauley hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cauley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.