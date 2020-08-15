In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Brinson Paolini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Paolini finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 11th, Paolini's 190 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paolini to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Paolini suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Paolini had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paolini to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Paolini hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Paolini to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Paolini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paolini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Paolini's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Paolini to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Paolini hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Paolini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Paolini had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paolini to 4 under for the round.