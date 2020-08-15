Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stuard finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brian Stuard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stuard's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stuard's 147 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.