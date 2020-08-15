In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Harman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Harman's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.