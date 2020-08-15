In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Snedeker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Snedeker's 179 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Snedeker had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Snedeker's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Snedeker had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.