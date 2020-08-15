Bo Hoag hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.