Billy Horschel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day in 4th at 15 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; and Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Horschel hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Horschel's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.