Ben Martin finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Martin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Martin's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Martin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Martin to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Martin had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
