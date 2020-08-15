Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 12th, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Cook had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Cook reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Cook reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Cook at 1 under for the round.