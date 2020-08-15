-
-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Andrew Landry birdies No. 13 in Round 3 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 36th at 8 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
Landry got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Landry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 2 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.