In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 23rd at 9 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Schenk hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Schenk's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 169 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.