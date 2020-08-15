-
Adam Long putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wyndham Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Four tie for the lead after 36 holes at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel get settled in at the top of the leaderboard after a jam-packed Friday.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Billy Horschel is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Adam Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Adam Long at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Long's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
