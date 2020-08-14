In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Talor Gooch, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 97 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.