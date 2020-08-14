In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Zac Blair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Blair got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Blair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Blair hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Blair's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blair had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Blair chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to even for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blair's 223 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.