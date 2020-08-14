In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Xinjun Zhang hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Zhang's 156 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zhang had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 under for the round.