Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 102nd at even par; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Clark at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Clark's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.