Will Gordon shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Gordon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 40th at 3 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gordon's 173 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Gordon chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
