-
-
Wesley Bryan finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 33rd at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Bryan's 79 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.
Bryan got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.