Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson birdies No. 17 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
