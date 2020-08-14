-
Vincent Whaley shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
Whaley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Whaley's 145 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Whaley's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
