  • Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler McCumber makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.