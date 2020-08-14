-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyler McCumber makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 146th at 6 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
McCumber got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McCumber's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.