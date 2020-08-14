In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under with Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Sungjae Im, and Webb Simpson; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 11th, Duncan's 197 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.