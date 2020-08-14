Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Merritt finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Troy Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Merritt had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Merritt's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.