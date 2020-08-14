-
-
Strong putting brings Tommy Fleetwood a 6-under 64 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Tommy Fleetwood birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tommy Fleetwood makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Tommy Fleetwood chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Fleetwood's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Fleetwood's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Fleetwood's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 60-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 5 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.