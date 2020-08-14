Tom Lewis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lewis hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lewis had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Lewis suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lewis at 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lewis's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lewis's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.