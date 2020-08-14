Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 9 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 183 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.