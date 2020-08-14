-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tim Wilkinson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Wilkinson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Wilkinson's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
