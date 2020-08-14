-
Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Potter, Jr.'s 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
