In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Talor Gooch hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gooch hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gooch's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.