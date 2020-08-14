  • Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.