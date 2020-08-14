In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Im's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Im had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 5 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Im hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Im's 84 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 7 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 6 under for the round.