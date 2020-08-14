  • 10-over 80 by Sung Kang in second round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge, and Roger Sloan share the two-shot clubhouse lead heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Three share the clubhouse lead at Wyndham

