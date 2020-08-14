In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sung Kang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 147th at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 5 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 6 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kang's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 8 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 10 over for the round.