In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 137th at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Cink's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Cink's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 208 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Cink chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Cink had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.