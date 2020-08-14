Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Tom Hoge; Harris English, Talor Gooch, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Si Woo Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 184 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.