  • Si Woo Kim putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.