In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Shane Lowry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Harris English; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Lowry hit his 242 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lowry to 6 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lowry's 97 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 7 under for the round.