In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Garcia's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Garcia's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to even-par for the round.