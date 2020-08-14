Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 94th at even par; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Straka hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Straka hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.