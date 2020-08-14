Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 9th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Muñoz had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.