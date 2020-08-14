-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cappelen had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cappelen's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
