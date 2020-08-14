-
Seamus Power shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to even for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Power chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 2 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
