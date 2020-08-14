In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Jason Kokrak, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stallings's 173 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Stallings had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.