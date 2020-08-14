-
-
Scott Piercy putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Scott Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Piercy's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.