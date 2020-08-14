In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round in 148th at 8 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Harold Varner III, and Andrew Landry are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Harrington's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 6 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.