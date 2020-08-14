-
Scott Brown shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Brown makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Scott Brown hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to even for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
