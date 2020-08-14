-
-
Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Talor Gooch, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, Shane Lowry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Ryder's tee shot went 149 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.