In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry and Harris English are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Sam Burns's 86 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Burns's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 32 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Burns hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Burns's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Burns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.