Ryan Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a 281 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Moore hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Moore to even for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
