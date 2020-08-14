In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brehm finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Ryan Brehm got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Brehm to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.